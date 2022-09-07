Path of Exile posts the patch notes for its next update to Archnemesis and the Lake of Kalandra

Chris Neal
Ch-ch-ch-ch-changes. It’s been the watchword out of Path of Exile over the past few days, and several of those changes are arriving in a patch later in the week, but players can look at the patch notes as they stand now.

The notes do preface these adjustments by saying that things are subject to change, then go into their usual highly granular detail about improvements to Lake of Kalandra content, adjustments to Archnemesis fights, and updates to Beyond bosses.

The post further shares general changes like eldritch currencies dropping in lower level areas, lower damage dealt to minions by certain monsters, and a long list of bug fixes. There’s a lot for players to chew on ahead of these adjustments.

source: official forums
