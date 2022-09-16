Betawatch: Fractured Online enters early access

Well, the hour has come at last: Kickstarted indie sandbox MMO Fractured Online has entered early access. This does not mean that it no longer appears on our list, but it does mean that now everyone can get in on the game if they so desire. Whether or not people do want to, though… well, you know where Steam Charts is, you can look it up.
Other beta news is coming at you, fast and furious:
- Skull and Bones, or as it’s named on Twitter Skull ‘n’ Bonesgame, reminds you that it is totally doing testing that’s under an NDA. You can also dress up your pirates, too.
- Embers Adrift is holding an open beta weekend for everyone to enjoy this weekend, so you can give that one a fresh look if you’d like.
- Corepunk promises that it will actually very definitely have a closed beta before the year is out, so don’t you worry about that.
- Last but not least, Ravendawn is promoting its card system ahead of September 28th when it kicks off closed beta testing. Something something heart of the cards, I don’t know.
That’s some spicy beta news, all right. I cannot promise that the list of games currently in testing just below is less spicy, but if you want to read it in the hopes that it is, you can give it a shot. And if you notice something is incorrectly labeled down there and let us know in the comments? That’s some spicy feedback, all right.
As always, we consider an MMO to be in open testing if it features free, public signups and will server wipe prior to launch. An MMO is marked in closed testing if it’s running a private test phase that cannot freely be accessed by the general public; it’s usually under NDA as well. Early access and crowdfunded MMOs whose tests we deem legitimate will be included. So-called “open beta” soft-launch MMOs with cash shops, no sign of launch in the west, or limited interest for our readers will not be listed, nor will games that are NFT/blockchain scams; we also do not list expansions, with occasional exceptions.
Aero Tales Online: Early access
Arcfall: Pre-alpha
Age of Water: Beta
Ashes of Creation: Alpha one
Book of Travels: Early access
Camelot Unchained: Closed beta one
Children of Ur: Open alpha, further development merged with Eleven
Chronicles of Elyria: Pre-alpha, again
Cinderstone Online: Closed beta
City of Titans: Alpha
Corepunk: Closed alpha
Craftopia: Early access
The Cycle: Closed beta
Dark and Light: Early access
Darkbind: Closed beta
Dreamworld: Pre-alpha
Dual Universe: Paid beta, launching September 27th
ECO: Early access
Eleven: Closed alpha
Embers Adrift: Backer beta
Enlisted: Beta
Fractured: Early access
Frozen Flame: Closed beta
Galahad 3093: Open beta
Genfanad: Alpha
Gloria Victis: Beta (early access) on Steam
Ilysia: Alpha two
Inferna: Early access
Kurtzpel: Closed beta
Last Oasis: Early access
Line of Defense: Early access, removed from Steam
Noah’s Heart: Beta
Mad World: Beta
Marvel Snap: Beta
Osiris: New Dawn: Open beta
Outlaws of the Old West: Early access
Overwatch 2: Closed PvP beta
Palia: Closed alpha
Pantheon: Backer pre-alpha
Past Fate: Open alpha
Project Genom: Closed alpha, servers offline for restructuring with SpatialOS
Project Gorgon: Early access beta
Prosperous Universe: Early access
Ravendawn: Alpha, closed beta on September 28th
Rise Online: Open alpha
SamuTale: Closed alpha
Seed: Alpha
Ship of Heroes: Beta testing
Skull and Bones: Closed alpha
Skydome: Closed beta
Star Citizen: Backer alpha
Starbase: Early access open alpha
The Black Death: Early access alpha
The Cycle: Closed beta
The Repopulation: Early access alpha
V Rising: Early access
Valiance Online: Closed beta
The Wagadu Chronicles: Alpha one
Wild Terra 2: Early access