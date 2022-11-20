The MOP Up: Astrokings brings back Stargate SG-1 for a limited time

While it’s not Stargate Worlds, Stargate SG-1 is back for its third round as a collaboration event in the space mobile MMORTS Astrokings: “Command iconic Stargate SG-1 ships and combat an infamous villain in this time limited event! Join forces with key Stargate SG-1 characters such as Teal’C, George S. Hammond, Samantha Carter, and Adria, among many others!”

And this is just the beginning of the rest of the news! Read on for a roundup of other smaller MMO news stories and videos from this past week in this edition of The MOP Up (and if you don’t see a news story that we should have covered, drop us a tip)!

Conan Exiles pushed out its latest mod devkit for Season 1 Chapter 2. “Prepare your creations in advance for the new game update in the upcoming weeks.”

Funcom-published Dune: Spice Wars released its third early access update with “a whole new dimension to combat with flying units, along with a long list of other improvements and additions across every aspect of the game.”

WURM Online’s latest patch brought some web and Steam store purchases into parity.

Paladins welcomed a new siege map called Dawnforge: “Dawnforge is a mobile fortress, under the command of Azaan. This update also features 2 unique and 5 previously popular modes that rotate throughout the patch cycle.”

T3 Arena finally brought ranked matches to the game as well as ” balance changes, new skins, events, and even a hero wishlist.”

Osiris: New Dawn’s experimental branch is testing out some fixes, while the team is looking forward to improving story progression.

Battlefield 2042 is bringing Season 3: Escalation on November 22. “This season brings even more content to the game, including the addition of high-firepower options to players’ arsenal, further raising the stakes in ground warfare. Season 3 will include a new map, Specialist, weapons, vehicle, and more, including 100 new tiers of battle pass content.”

Prosperous Universe’s entire newbie tutorial series is up on YouTube:

Kakao and studio Nine Ark will start taking global registrations for Eversoul on November 29th:

Take an advance gander at Realm of the Mad God’s seasonal missions:

Closers Online recaps its entire story in under 10 minutes:

