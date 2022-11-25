Diablo Immortal’s latest update launches its seventh battle pass and merges multiple servers

If your dream has been to wander the maps of Diablo Immortal dressed up like a stone statue, then this week’s update is ready to grant your wish, as it launches the game’s seventh battle pass that lets players earn ancient guardian-themed cosmetics that Blizzard showed off earlier.

The update has also completed a second round of server merges, engaged a variety of events, introduced 36 new legendary items, improved the family bonus attribute, and adjusted XP earnings several areas in the Ashworld Cemetery and Mt. Zavain zones among other features. A later hotfix has also crushed a few bugs that affected the Wall of Honor, certain cosmetics, and UI issues.



Make history with the Ancient Guardians. Season 7 has arrived. ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/aIANMmbC8w — Diablo Immortal (@DiabloImmortal) November 24, 2022