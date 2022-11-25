Diablo Immortal’s latest update launches its seventh battle pass and merges multiple servers

By
Chris Neal
-
    
1

If your dream has been to wander the maps of Diablo Immortal dressed up like a stone statue, then this week’s update is ready to grant your wish, as it launches the game’s seventh battle pass that lets players earn ancient guardian-themed cosmetics that Blizzard showed off earlier.

The update has also completed a second round of server merges, engaged a variety of events, introduced 36 new legendary items, improved the family bonus attribute, and adjusted XP earnings several areas in the Ashworld Cemetery and Mt. Zavain zones among other features. A later hotfix has also crushed a few bugs that affected the Wall of Honor, certain cosmetics, and UI issues.

sources: Twitter, official site
Activision-Blizzard is considered a controversial gaming company owing to a long string of scandals over the last few years, including the Blitzchung boycott, mass layoffs, labor disputes, and executive pay fiasco. In 2021, the company was sued by California for fostering a work environment rife with sexual harassment and discrimination, the disastrous corporate response to which compounded Blizzard’s ongoing pipeline issues and the widespread perception that its online games are in decline. Multiple state and federal agencies are investigating the company as employees unionize and call for Bobby Kotick’s resignation. As of 2022, the company is being acquired by no less than Microsoft.
