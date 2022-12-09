Star Citizen kicks off another Luminalia holiday event and discusses Pyro sound design

Chris Neal
The holiday season is arriving to Star Citizen as this year’s Luminalia event is back once more. bringing a few in-game and out-of-game goodies to players to celebrate the festive time of the year.

What that means is mostly the same as prior years, with hidden gift boxes at landing zones, gift delivery missions, a screenshot contest, and a 12 day advent calendar that promises “100% of the gifts are usable in-game,” which hearkens back to last year’s advent calendar kerfuffle when CIG handed people the gift of a picture of an item they could buy. It also means that there’s a referral bonus and discounted pledge packages as well.

In other SC news, another Journey to 4.0 video presentation went live this week, which brought on senior sound engineer Matt Gabnai to talk about the effects of reverb and how he’s using that and a variety of other tricks to provide the soundscape for the planets and moons that will be in the Pyro system.

sources: official site, YouTube
Longtime MMORPG gamers will know that Star Citizen was originally Kickstarted for over $2M back in 2012 with a planned launch for 2014. As of 2022, it still lingers in an incomplete but playable alpha, having raised over $500M from gamers over years of continuing crowdfunding and sales of in-game ships and other assets. It is currently the highest-crowdfunded video game ever and has endured both indefatigable loyalty from advocates and immense skepticism from critics. A co-developed single-player title, Squadron 42, has also been repeatedly delayed.
