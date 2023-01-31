Guild Wars 2 latest update buffs WvW PvP, adds jade bot terminals to Central Tyria

As promised, ArenaNet has pushed live Guild Wars 2’s WvW update as of this afternoon.

PvE players with End of Dragons masteries will want to go check out the new jade bot terminals in the capitals of Tyria (Black Citadel, the Grove, Divinity’s Reach, Hoelbrak, Lion’s Arch, and Rata Sum). But the lion’s share of the update is for the world vs. world community, with improved rewards, achievements, and mechanical adjustments “designed to encourage direct player vs. player conflict in fights over objectives while taking care to not take the fun (or the teeth) out of objective defense.”

If class balancing is more your speed, you’ll want to stay tuned for the team’s Friday stream, during which it will offer a preview of the profession update landing on February 14th.