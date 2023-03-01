World of Warcraft previews the multiple variants of Orc and Human heritage armor coming with 10.0.7

While World of Warcraft is not a game lacking in playable races by any stretch of the imagination, Orcs and Humans are the two races that loom largest in terms of the game’s lore. This is to be expected; after all, the first game in the franchise was literally subtitled for them. So it is perhaps unsurprising that the upcoming Orc and Human heritage armor will feature more than just one variation on the style, offering a wide range of different looks for players to utilize when the sets become available.

Human players will be tasked with taking on a newly resurgent Defias operation, while Orc players will bring a festival from Draenor to Azeroth in hopes of celebrating Orcish history. Both quests require a player to be level 50 on the appropriate race, and like other heritage sets, the armor is available only to players of that race. If you’ve been happy as heck to be playing on the franchise’s original races since day one, it’s worth checking out the preview ahead of patch 10.0.7.