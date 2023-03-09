World of Warcraft gives every inactive account free Dragonflight access for the weekend

So, how’s World of Warcraft: Dragonflight doing? Well, the game is running a promotional campaign this weekend offering expansion access to every inactive account for free, so… draw your own conclusions there. On the plus side, if you’ve been waiting to jump in, this is a chance to do so for free, although you’ll want to get it installed and play at some point before March 12th. Then the free playtime is winging off into the distance, and you’ll have to pay for the expansion.

Granted, you will also have to pay less, as the game is running a concurrent 20% off sale through March 15th. And the promotional page also notes that the next content patch is coming on March 21st, and you can see the game’s roadmap. It won’t be like before, baby, we promise. Heck, you might even have a special level boost waiting for you if you don’t have a level 60 character already! Look out your window, Alexstrasza is holding a boombox playing a romantic song because she wants you back.