Final Fantasy XIV opens up its special site for patch 6.4, The Dark Throne

It’s going to be late May before players can dive into the next patch of Final Fantasy XIV, The Dark Throne. But why wait until then to find out about the new features contained within the patch? There’s no reason for that at all, especially when you can also take a look at the special site for the patch which has just launched today. Check out the upcoming trial, the new dungeon, further weapon and tool enhancement quests, and so forth!

Of course, all the special site has right now is just a listing of these features that will be coming, not screenshots. But that will come later. The site has also posted a reminder of the upcoming shift for tomestones, with tomestones of astronomy going away to be exchanged for tomestones of causality and tomestones of comedy becoming the weekly limited currency. It’s all familiar if you’ve played the game for a while, but don’t miss the refresher.