Destiny 2 discusses June 13 fixes, Last Wish raid numbers, and supremacy mode’s arrival to the Crucible

This week’s newsletter for Destiny 2 is a bit of a mixed bag, which is arguably the case for every edition of the post, but this week’s seems especially mixed, with some details for next week’s patch, some data related to a raid, noteworthy bugs, and a contest, among other matters.

Much of what is outlined in the post relates to the update arriving on June 13th, which is bringing the early arrival of grandmaster nightfalls, enfolding the supremacy PvP mode from this year’s Guardian Games into the Crucible’s relentless rotator, and applying several fixes for the weekly Last Wish quest, certain exotics, and a few other specific odds and ends.

On the subject of bugs, the newsletter calls out an issue with a Trials emblem, notes a couple of Eververse UI fixes, and confirms the temporary shutdown of advanced decryption focusing while Bungie investigates a problem with rewards not being correctly granted.

Other portions of the post talk up a contest where players are invited to share screenshots of their characters’ outfits for a chance at a unique emblem, the usual fan art and video highlights, and trivia for players’ engagement with the Last Wish raid last week, with fans spending 2.17 million hours in the Last Wish raid during the first week of Season of the Deep – the single highest week of total hours for the encounter since its 2018 launch.