The MOP Up: Neverwinter buffs its companion healing factor by up to 100%

Neverwinter’s medically minded companions received a massive infusion of green numbers this past week, as Cryptic buffed those particular pets by a significant amount.

“We have generally increased the healing output of companions,” the studio said. “This change is roughly a 50-100% healing increase for many companions, with some exceptions for those that already performed strongly.”

Who’s got a bug-fixin’ hotpatch? Embers Adrift is your buddy, you know it!

Blast off with Vendetta Online’s June patch: “Eight new custom missions, capship turrets now better with charged weapons, all 24h limited missions dropped to 22h (includes manufacturing), some group missions now modify adversary count if individual players drop out.”

Wolcen added a new affix tier to its endgame.

A new survival multiplayer game called Last Whisper was announced: “Jump into the world of Last Whisper and fight the zombie hordes alone or with up to 8 friends. You can explore a dangerous post-apocalyptic world together. Team up with your friends to defeat zombies, discover great new locations, and fight powerful bosses.”

Prosperous Universe is streamlining its company rating system to make it easier to parse.

Ethyrial Echoes dropped its Patch 2.0 with balance adjustments and fixes: “We believe to have found a solution to the spawn rates of the Greater Elementals, so their areas are being fully reworked. We have reworked a few of them so far, mainly in the WL since those had the most obvious issues for us to check. If these can be observed to now function we will go through and change the rest as well.”

Battlefield 2042 released Season 5 with the Reclaimed map, new weapons and gadgets, a fresh battle pass, and more quality-of-life improvements.

Elite Dangerous said that it dealt with an exploit where players could “sell an indefinite number of Titan tissue samples at Commodity Markets.”

PlanetSide 2’s latest patch includes some significant changes to construction costs, faction banner decay, and routers.

Uncharted Waters Origin added two new admirals (Leon Franco and Sayyida al Hurra), an assault boss, and the ability to train mates. The title will be celebrating its 100-day anniversary (wha?) this month with giveaways.

League of Legends gave an update on what’s happening in its competitive scene:

Here’s what’s coming next for Valorant in 2023:

