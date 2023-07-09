The MOP Up: Spellcraft changes course after a disappointing preseason

Spellcraft explained why it didn’t hold a promised preseason event last month, saying, “In our last update we signaled our intent to run another Preseason event, Preseason 2, during Steam Next Fest on June 19th. Well… we didn’t participate, and so we need to reach out and explain why.” So what was the issue? “Preseason 1 did not meet our expectations for a long-lived and healthy competitive game.”

And this is just the beginning of the rest of the news! Read on for a roundup of other smaller MMO news stories and videos from this past week in this edition of The MOP Up (and if you don’t see a news story that we should have covered, drop us a tip)!

Runeterra explained why it changes up its rotations and various interior rulesets of its zones on a frequent basis.

Craftopia’s latest update seemed to break all the things, including GPU, CPU, and connectivity. But good news: Fixes were put into place.

Omega Strikers launched a new competitive game mode on four maps: “Strikers will battle it out in insane new environments in a first-to-three frantic showdown.”

Skyforge wrapped up the latest round of Pantheon Wars and posted the winners from each region.

Warhaven said that last month’s Steam Next Fest demo saw over 100,000 active players. The title is going into early access this fall.

Torchlight Infinite recently hosted a community Q&A — and here’s the full transcript.

Wolcen released a pair of very small bug fix and balance patches.

“Infinite Lagrange is set to undergo a full revamp for faster and more tactical space battles this June. Players can look forward to an enhanced gaming experience that promises to take space battles to a whole new level.”

Rocket League’s eighth birthday is here — and so is the return of Birthday Ball!

Patch 2.42 arrived for PUBG: Battlegrounds with “a revitalized Arcade experience, an expanded Reputation system:”

