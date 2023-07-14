Final Fantasy XIV patch 6.45 is arriving on July 18

If your therapist is insisting to you that Low-Poly Hildibrand isn’t real and he can’t hurt you, all you really need to do is show said therapist Final Fantasy XIV patch 6.45, which will absolutely contain Low-Poly Hildibrand. Yes, the latest preview on the special site contains him in all of his blocky glory, and if you want to upgrade your relic weapons further, you will have to contend with him. But that’s all right; you don’t have to wait much longer, as this and every other element of the patch will arrive on July 18th.

Also arriving with the patch on July 18th is the new Criterion Dungeon on Mount Rokkon as well as a level cap boost for Blue Mage. That also means new artifact armor for Blue Mages and an assortment of new monster spells to learn from open-world opponents, raids, and trials. And it’s all here in less than a week. So set your alarm early, or just get ready to rock back and forth hiding in the bathroom insisting that there has never been a Low-Poly Hildibrand. Denial isn’t just a river in Egypt.

Source: Official Site ; thanks to Leruc for the tip!