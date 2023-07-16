The MOP Up: Torchlight Infinite plans a ‘basic online feature’ for a future patch

When will Torchlight Infinite grow the online game it clearly aspires to be? The studio addressed co-op expansion in a recent Q&A, saying, “We plan to introduce a basic online feature in the upcoming season. Development and debugging are ongoing, with specific information to be provided in official announcements.”

And this is just the beginning of the rest of the news! Read on for a roundup of other smaller MMO news stories and videos from this past week in this edition of The MOP Up

Harry Potter: Magic Awakened’s first update arrived with furniture collection rewards, exam week adjustments, and optimization improvements.

Wakfu’s summer community tournament is taking place from July 28th through August 22nd with 128 teams in total.

Why isn’t Roblox on the PlayStation? New documentation shows that it was over concerns that the platform wouldn’t be safe for children and could create a situation where they would be exploited. Sony may be relenting on this stance, however.

You can grab your free Scream Ghostface cosmetic in Among Us until July 21st.

WalkScape talked about its achievement system, saying, “In the closed beta, we’ll have 50 achievements in total. The achievements are separated into four categories: easy, normal, hard and extreme!”

Season 7 arrived in Realm of the Mad God with the game’s first iteration of its new enchantment system.

Vendetta Online put out a patch with five new missions, improvements to automated capship mining.

Overwatch 2 posted the second part of its Genesis animated storyline:

DNF Duel showed off the Spectre class:

