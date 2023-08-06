This WoW Classic addon adds AI-generated voiceover to every quest NPC in the game

By
Chris Neal
-
    
1

There is a lot of quest text to read through in World of Warcraft Classic, so the prevailing solution has been to absolutely blitz through the flavor text and just look at the instructions on the honey-do list UI element. However, those who are looking for a little more immersion in their questing without resorting to reading things (sure, why not) have a new option thanks to the VoiceOver Classic addon.

This addon gives “high-quality AI-generated voices” for the questgivers across the entire MMORPG, with different voices based on each race and gender. The addon was demonstrated by YouTuber and livestreamer Nixxiom, showcasing how the given NPC AI voices do their usual Fred Astaire-like tap dancing around the uncanny valley.

Of course, this addon does bring to mind one of the reasons that SAG-AFTRA is on strike against Hollywood. Whether that’s a mental hurdle you’ll have to cross or not, you can see the addon in action below; we’ve skipped the video forward to bypass the minute-long stint of needless YouTuber padding.

sources: CurseForge, YouTube
Activision-Blizzard is considered a controversial gaming company owing to a long string of scandals, including the Blitzchung boycott, mass layoffs, labor disputes, pay disparities, sexual harassment and discrimination lawsuits, federal settlements, executive misconduct, pipeline issues, messy financials, declining titles, failed partnerships, widespread illegal unionbusting, disastrous management, brain drain, bungled OW2 PvE, WoW Classic RMT, and the still-astonishing revelation that the CEO threatened to have his assistant murdered. As of 2023, the company is (theoretically) being acquired by Microsoft.
Advertisement
Previous articleThe MOP Up: AdventureQuest 3D players spend five billion gold… in a weekend

No posts to display

Subscribe
Subscribe to:
1 Comment
newest
oldest most liked
Inline Feedback
View all comments