The MOP Up: AdventureQuest 3D players spend five billion gold… in a weekend

A recent gold boost event led to a record-breaking level of transactions in AdventureQuest 3D as players splurged on augments.

“This was a new record in AQ3D (it actually kinda broke the database, lol) and it was also the highest amount of gold ever spent during a release in Artix Entertainment history,” the studio said.

And this is just the beginning of the rest of the news! Read on for a roundup of other smaller MMO news stories and videos from this past week in this edition of The MOP Up (and if you don’t see a news story that we should have covered, drop us a tip)!

SMITE said that it’s going to purge all Soul Surges in the game with the release of Update 10.8.

Prosperous Universe’s Liquidity patch arrived: “A new set of contract templates enables custom loan offers. On top of that, investors are now able to identify the most promising business endeavors via a new system of universe-wide leaderboard statistics.”

Riot Games’ fighting game Project L accidentally leaked a new character, the ronin Yasuo.

Eversoul is keeping summer spicy with all sorts of content, rewards, and events.

“Epic Games has filed a request with the US Supreme Court, asking for it to support a previous court ruling that forbids Apple from preventing developers directing players to payment systems outside the iOS ecosystem,” reported Games Industry.

PUBG: Battlegrounds previewed Update 25.1: “Experience the game-changer armament Dragunov, adapt to Miramar’s new danger zone, and embrace the iconic Aston Martin collaboration.”

Strategic Assets arrived as part of Infinite Lagrange’s August 4th update: “As you gather and identify Strategic Assets, you can use them in different ways to enhance your fleet and further your ambitions. The Tech Blueprints can be used to produce new Equipment and Tactical Items. Tactical Item allows Explorers to get various buffs by spending Action Points, while Equipment can be installed on the base to receive special bonuses for those using them.”

MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries is prepping a $15 Dragon’s Gambit expansion for this September.

Deceive Inc. released its Neon Nights update with “an all-new Agent that introduces poison gameplay and the release of Seasonal Catalog 2:”

Among Us VR added a new Polus Point map with nine rooms:

Apex Legends set the stage for its Resurrection content drop:

LifeAfter’s summer update arrived… with a snowy zone why not:

League of Legends did a mid-year check-in with various answers to community questions:

Also, Legends of Runeterra:

The MMO industry pumps out more and more news every year – no site could possibly cover everything. That’s why we gather together all the extras every week in The MMO industry pumps out more and more news every year – no site could possibly cover everything. That’s why we gather together all the extras every week in The MOP Up , our a weekly compilation of MMO info we don’t want lost in the cracks of time. Send us your news bits through our tips line