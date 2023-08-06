MMO Week in Review: Palia’s beta, Baldur’s Gate 3’s big launch

By
Bree Royce
-
    
1

Multiplayer games rather than MMORPGs are capturing the gaming industry’s heart this week as Baldur’s Gate 3 exploded and Palia puttered into beta.

Meanwhile, WoW Classic got a date for hardcore and we recapped FFXIV’s Fan Festival.

Read on to catch up with the very best of this week’s MMO news and opinions today as every Sunday (since 2010!) in Massively Overpowered’s Week in Review!

THIS WEEK’S TOP STORIES

THIS WEEK’S CASTS & STREAMS

Every week, get caught up on the MMO genre’s latest news and Massively OP’s best content in our MMO Week in Review! Want more roundups of content? Try Friday’s Betawatch for MMO testing highlights, Saturday’s Make My MMO for MMO crowdfunding updates, and Sunday’s The MOP Up, which mops up all the bits of news we didn’t cover anywhere else.
Advertisement
Previous articleThis WoW Classic addon adds AI-generated voiceover to every quest NPC in the game

No posts to display

Subscribe
Subscribe to:
1 Comment
newest
oldest most liked
Inline Feedback
View all comments