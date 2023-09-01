New World’s Rise of the Angry Earth expansion is about land on the PTS

If our deep-dive into New World’s Rise of the Angry Earth expansion already has you pulling out your wallet and anticipating the launch, maybe take a stroll by the public test server and get your fix for free right now. Yep, Amazon is pushing the expansion into public testing already.

“Ride mounts, wield a new weapon, and explore transformed lands when New World: Rise of the Angry Earth launches on October 3,” Amazon says. “Look forward to Season 3 updates for all players alongside the release of Rise of the Angry Earth. With revamped mainline story quests, open world PvP changes based on player feedback, and quality of life improvements like the removal of Wards, Banes and Expertise, there has never been a better time to visit the Eternal Isle.”

The PTR is tasking players with breaking experiencing the First Light content, mounts, the new level cap, artifacts, the new expedition, and the new flail weapon.

The Rise of the Angry Earth Public Test Realm is on the way! 🎉 Play a preview build on the PTR server to help shape what all players will experience at launch this October. Learn more: https://t.co/BA9jtizM3x pic.twitter.com/jOPtuwjuFT — New World (@playnewworld) August 31, 2023

Source: Official site . We amended this article after publication to include the studio’s tweet, which says the PTS isn’t technically live, just coming soon.