MMO Week in Review: More questions than answers for Unity and Gearbox

By
Bree Royce
-
    
0

This week in MMOs was unfortunately dominated by the business end of gaming for two key reasons. First, Embracer, which is currently in the middle of a total corporate meltdown, is apparently trying to sell the entirety of Gearbox Entertainment – which includes Cryptic and all of its MMOs. And second, Unity, the company behind the Unity engine that propels kind of a lot of MMOs and other games, wrecked years of goodwill by attempting to force brand-new fees upon gaming studios using the engine under very different terms of service.

In happier news, Lord of the Rings Online unveiled the Mariner class, Guild Wars 2 says Secrets of the Obscure performed “even better than expected,” and Throne & Liberty is undergoing yet another feedback-inspired revamp.

Read on to catch up with the very best of this week’s MMO news and opinions today as every Sunday (since 2010!) in Massively Overpowered’s Week in Review!

