MMO Week in Review: More questions than answers for Unity and Gearbox

This week in MMOs was unfortunately dominated by the business end of gaming for two key reasons. First, Embracer, which is currently in the middle of a total corporate meltdown, is apparently trying to sell the entirety of Gearbox Entertainment – which includes Cryptic and all of its MMOs. And second, Unity, the company behind the Unity engine that propels kind of a lot of MMOs and other games, wrecked years of goodwill by attempting to force brand-new fees upon gaming studios using the engine under very different terms of service.

In happier news, Lord of the Rings Online unveiled the Mariner class, Guild Wars 2 says Secrets of the Obscure performed “even better than expected,” and Throne & Liberty is undergoing yet another feedback-inspired revamp.

THIS WEEK’S TOP STORIES

THIS WEEK’S CASTS & STREAMS

