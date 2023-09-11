Star Citizen showcases alpha 3.20’s updates, declares it won’t answer ‘when’ questions anymore

It looks as if Star Citizen is ramping up for the wider launch of alpha 3.20, as CIG has begun dedicating the game’s official forums and YouTube channel to looks at what’s coming to the spaceship sandbox’s alpha build.

CIG’s customary “patch watch” forum posts have begun with a look at various quality-of-life features due for alpha 3.20. Some of these include customized ship MFD persistence (unless the ship gets blown up anyway), adding the option to limit comms calls to friends only, aligning crosshairs when in quantum travel, and more enemy ship variety in combat missions (with less randomness), among other features.

Meanwhile, this week’s Star Citizen Live video brought on a pair of devs to show off gameplay for the new-look Arena Commander mode. The devs walk followers through various updates like the new UI and play through several different game modes.

At one point near the end of this video, creative content lead Jared Huckaby faces the fourth wall when seeing chatters claim 4.0 is never coming, saying, “Things will be when they’ll be. We don’t do ‘when’ questions anymore. […] When we think they’re ready and when we think they’re proper, and uh, yeah.” This was followed by several seconds of awkward silence among the devs. It’s quality video content embedded below.