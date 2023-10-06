Star Citizen shares a new sprint report and kicks off Halloween events

It’s the end of the quarter for Star Citizen’s weekly video digests known as Inside Star Citizen, and the last video for this series has a familiar format for regular followers of the project: the sprint report.

This episode offers a look at the usual cornucopia of condensed updates, including a preview of the ship trespass system, individual controls for salvage beams on the Vulture, a peek at new store placements across New Babbage as part of the new player experience, and updates to cargo placement snapping features that should make loading a space truck easier. The video also showcased a bunch of vehicle development updates for the San’tok.yai, the Anvil Hawk (specifically its loader for captured fugitive containers), the Origin X1 hoverbike, and the RSI Apollo medical ship.

In other SC news, the game’s 2023 Halloween event is online with skeletal player figures haunting Arena Commander’s gun rush mode, boxes full of cosmetics hiding across landing zones in the Stanton system, and a variety of community contests.

