MMOs You’ve Never Heard Of: Mortal Kombat Onslaught, DC Dual Force, Definya, Project Mist

Welcome back to another quick roundup of MMOs and MMO-adjacent multiplayer titles you’ve (probably) never heard of!

Mortal Kombat Onslaught: This Warner Bros. multiplayer mobile title is billed as “real-time, collection role-playing game (cRPG) that features team-based kombat set in the legendary Mortal Kombat universe,” and it’s live this week on Android and iOS. The multiplayer is centered on PvP, natch.

“Mortal Kombat: Onslaught features a diverse roster of iconic characters including veterans like Sub-Zero, Liu Kang, Scorpion, Kitana – as well as rare, fan-favorite variants of klassic kombatants like Cyrax and Smoke. Players must collect and choose from a massive catalogue of Assassins, Warriors, Snipers and Defenders – each with their own unique Special Moves, Affinities and Passive Skills – to assemble a powerful team of four champions.”

DC Dual Force – DC’s answer to Marvel Snap has launched on Steam and EGS this week, complete with a Halloween-themed The Batman Who Laughs. The multiplayer is again focused on competitive PvP. (Thanks, Lunar!)

“Based on DC’s comic-book universe, DC Dual Force allows players to experience epic-level combat strategy with their favorite DC Super Hero or Super-Villain – From Aquaman and Batman to The Joker and Lex Luthor – and everything in Between! In DC Dual Force, you pair your favorite with another Leader from the DC Universe, connecting super friends, like Batman and Wonder Woman, or creating unusual alliances, like Black Adam and… Superman? Then, you surround them with Recruits (other Super Heroes and Super-Villains) along with Actions themed to work well with your ultimate duo. In the end, playing your DC Dual Force deck feels like you’re in the middle of a fight themed to the Super Heroes (or Super-Villains) you’ve partnered with.”

Definya – Let’s completely change gears here for a peek at an MMORPG, the PC and browser 2-D pixel art MMO Definya. It surfaced on Reddit a month ago, with developers talking up PvP, PvE, crafting, six classes, give races, and no pay-to-win mechanics. The website is scant on details compared to the Reddit pitch, and there are only unofficial let’s-play-style videos on YouTube, so this one’s about as indie as it gets.

Project Mist – Finally, we come to Chicken Launcher’s “open-world survival horror” game, which technically isn’t launching until next year, though it’s counting down the days on Steam, where it’s promising both single-player and online co-op – eventually. “The game is a singleplayer experience with plans to introduce a multiplayer co-op mode, but more information on this topic will be available at a later date,” the press release says.

As always, drop us a note if you spy something we ought to cover or at least mention here!