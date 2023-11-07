Massively OP Podcast Episode 444: The return of BlizzCon

On this week’s episode of the Massively OP Podcast, Bree and Justin mostly talk about BlizzCon — including World of Warcraft: The War Within, Cataclysm Classic, and Season of Discovery.
It’s the Massively OP Podcast, an action-packed hour of news, tales, opinions, and gamer emails! And remember, if you’d like to send in your question to the show, use this link.
Show notes:
- Intro
- Adventures in MMOs: Warcraft Rumble, My Time at Sandrock
- News: All things BlizzCon including The War Within and WoW Classic
- Outro
- Podcast theme: “Take to the Skies” from World of Warcraft
- Your show hosts: Justin and Bree
