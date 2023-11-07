Massively OP Podcast Episode 444: The return of BlizzCon

On this week’s episode of the Massively OP Podcast, Bree and Justin mostly talk about BlizzCon — including World of Warcraft: The War Within, Cataclysm Classic, and Season of Discovery.

It’s the Massively OP Podcast, an action-packed hour of news, tales, opinions, and gamer emails! And remember, if you’d like to send in your question to the show, use this link.

Listen to the show right now:

Show notes:

Intro

Adventures in MMOs: Warcraft Rumble, My Time at Sandrock

News: All things BlizzCon including The War Within and WoW Classic

Outro

Other info: