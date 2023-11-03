World of Warcraft’s next expansion is The War Within, part of a Worldsoul Saga trilogy of expansions

The next World of Warcraft expansion has indeed been announced as The War Within, with players descending into the heart of Azeroth itself, engaging with Nerubians, Earthen, and other subterranean civilizations. But the revelations didn’t stop there; this will be followed by World of Warcraft: Midnight, bringing players back to Quel’thalas to fight the forces of the Void. This leads to World of Warcraft: The Last Titan, bringing players to Northrend once again to bear witness to the return of the Titans, uncovering a conspiracy that stretches the history of the world and the nature of Azeroth itself.

Chris Metzen was keen to point out that these expansions, planned as the Worldsoul Saga, has the team looking for ways to get the story out faster over the next few years. The trailer can be found below, as well as a feature trailer showing off warbands (incorporating your alts into a single group), allied race of Earthen, new Hero Talents for existing classes, and small-group (1-5 players) Delves; expect more in a summary of the next panel, which explores what’s coming next for World of Warcraft. The War Within is launching next year.

