BlizzCon 2023: WoW, Diablo IV, Overwatch 2, and more at the Opening Ceremony

We’re gearing up for the start of BlizzCon – and its freebie virtual stream – as the opening ceremony kicks off at 2 p.m. EDT. As we’ve noted, the event includes multiple panels for World of Warcraft, WoW Classic, Overwatch 2, Hearthstone, and Warcraft Rumble, plus more tomorrow – including Diablo IV. Check out our “what to expect” post from this morning for some of the rumors and teases we’re anticipating (as well as some things we won’t see at all), and then strap in to watch. We’ll be updating this post at the end as the event trucks along!
Ybarra is out on stage first, saying four years between live shows is too long. He says the show is about “the Blizzard we are today and the Blizzard we are becoming.” He’s stressing that “players are the forefront” of what the company does. He also addresses the Microsoft buyout of Activision-Blizzard and introduces Microsoft’s Phil Spencer for his “first BlizzCon ever.” He promises to “nurture the essence of what has made Blizzard unique” at Xbox, specifically saying the company will support the developers of the games. Ahem. When Ybarra returns, he reiterates the idea that this is a new era and appears to be holding back tears when addressing the Blizzard team.
Overwatch 2
Aaron Keller is onstage for Overwatch 2 now, recapping the game’s 2023 to date. No mention of the problematic PvE cancelation, of course. Art director Dion Rogers then joins to introduce the new hero, Mauga, who has been teased since something like four years ago. He’s the game’s first Samoan hero, and he’s got kind of a lot in common with Maui. He’s meant to have a “brutal but cunning” playstyle, and he’s launching with season 8 – however, he’s playable in quickplay today after the opening ceremony.
There’s also a promo for OW2 esports and for the LE SSERAFIM kpop collab, and when Keller returns he teases several new things coming to the game next year: A core PvP game mode called Clash is on the way, set in a Hanamura-spinoff Hanaoka map. It’s also reworking the whole competitive system and teasing new themes – sounds like a superhero, Egyptian, and spooky theme. Plus it’s working on a new damage hero Venture and a support hero named Space Ranger.
Diablo IV
Rod Fergusson takes the stage to talk Diablo next. He also mentions Diablo Immortal, which the company hasn’t been promoting at all.