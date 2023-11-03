BlizzCon 2023: WoW, Diablo IV, Overwatch 2, and more at the Opening Ceremony

We’re gearing up for the start of BlizzCon – and its freebie virtual stream – as the opening ceremony kicks off at 2 p.m. EDT. As we’ve noted, the event includes multiple panels for World of Warcraft, WoW Classic, Overwatch 2, Hearthstone, and Warcraft Rumble, plus more tomorrow – including Diablo IV. Check out our “what to expect” post from this morning for some of the rumors and teases we’re anticipating (as well as some things we won’t see at all), and then strap in to watch. We’ll be updating this post at the end as the event trucks along!

