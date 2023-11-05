BlizzCon 2023: World of Warcraft’s War Within systems deep dive

If you were entranced by all of the promises unveiled as part of World of Warcraft: The War Within’s reveal at BlizzCon on Friday, you probably still had some questions about the details behind systems. Fortunately, not only did Saturday’s panel cover that, but Blizzard has helpfully provided a full rundown of everything that was discussed at the panel in detail. And there’s a lot here.

For example, Delves are outlined in depth; Delves and the corresponding row of rewards in the Great Vault (yes, Delves and world content get their own row) can ultimately reward items equivalent to Heroic raids or Mythic+ level 15 dungeons.

Meanwhile, all 39 Hero Talent trees are named (although not previewed), with all of them planned to be available from the start of alpha testing in the spring of 2024. There will also be worldwide dynamic flight available, so players can use the Dragonriding glyphs they earned and the like throughout all the zones. And that’s going to apply to old mounts, as well. There’s a new login screen showing all of your alts arranged around a fire, new shared bank space, greater emphasis on encouraging alt play, and even a new battleground on the way.

Of course, the new race got a brief feature as well.

“Players will be able to play through The War Within campaign and the endgame questline to unlock access to the Earthen Allied Race. This new race is able to join either the Horde or the Alliance and will be available to play as the following classes: Death Knight, Hunter, Mage, Monk, Paladin, Priest, Rogue, Shaman, Warlock, and Warrior. Leveling this new Allied Race will also unlock the new Earthen Heritage Armor.”

Check out the full rundown to see everything coming to the game with the tenth expansion, which is currently due out some time in 2024.