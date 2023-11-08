The Overwatch League appears to be dead after six seasons

The Overwatch League appears to have lived up to its nickname, as it’s yet another Overwatch L in light of the news that it appears to be dead. Engadget is reporting that it appears even teams who had otherwise stuck with the struggling league are accepting a $6 million severance payout from Blizzard and walking away from the league altogether, while Blizzard itself has simply tweeted that it’s “building [its] vision of a revitalized esports program” back on October 2nd.

There’s no information on what that revitalized program will look like, although it comes in response to a large number of problems with the Overwatch League (we’ve rounded up several of the most notable ones below, including losing almost all of their sponsors over Blizzard’s harassment scandal) and the ongoing issues that Overwatch 2 has endured from cancelling the game’s supposed marquee PvE features to poor player retention. We’d think Blizzard could have taken the time to announce the closure at BlizzCon.