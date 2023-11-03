Diablo IV announces its first expansion, Vessel of Hatred

We’ve been told that Diablo IV will be getting an expansion for some time now, and now we finally have some information about it. The title, Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred has been announced, with players visiting a familiar old zone from Diablo II as players investigate the fate of the prime evil Mephisto.

Details are still scarce as the expansion is planned for a late 2024 release, with more information slated to come out in the summer of 2024. You can check out the teaser trailer just below and keep an eye on the rest of BlizzCon for more information about the upcoming expansion.