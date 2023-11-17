DC Universe Online adds new difficulties, a new tutorial, and new character creation in GU 139

Despite what other MMOs may have led you to believe, the Gentleman Ghost in DC Universe Online is not at all averse to violence and will not pose while giving you a winning smile. He will, instead, go on a rampage and attempt to shoot you. The game’s latest update would thus implore you to stop his rampage before he ruins Cursed Gotham City, even though you might think “Cursed Gotham City” implied the place is already pretty much ruined. But considering this also brings Elite Plus difficulty to Justice League Dark Cursed raid and alert, you’ve got to step up your game here.

Of course, you can’t step up your game unless you start playing the game. And here the game also has something on offer for you with the addition of a new character creation process that’s been streamlined as well as a new tutorial experience for players. Repairing gear has also been removed, with a number of system-wide changes to respect that removal. Check out the full list of changes with the game’s most recent patch on the official site.