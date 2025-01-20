Palworld promises crossplay, more Pals, and final boss as it marks its first year of early access

What was first dismissed as “Pokemon with guns” has now expanded over the past year of early access to a point that not even Nintendo could ignore it. It’s Pocketpair’s breakout survival sandbox Palworld, and it’s gearing up for its first anniversary this week while also looking ahead to its future.

The studio put out a general roadmap of update plans that include cross-platform multiplayer co-op, the ability to transfer Pals across different servers, the end of its main story scenario with a final boss fight to match, and the promise of new technologies to research and new Pals to find. Additional improvements are also planned for world object placement, base Pal behavior, and the game’s UI.



The studio hasn’t provided any dates for these additions nor did it give an indication of how long early access will run, but it does reference this lineup of additions as part of preparation for its official release. Either way, there looks to be lots of reasons for fans to be eager for Palworld’s future. In terms of immediate updates, a patch put out last week primarily addresses bugs for Pal pathfinding, creature abilities, terrain, and UI visuals.

Back to the subject of the survivalbox’s first anniversary, there haven’t been any announcements of in-game events, but the studio has marked the occasion by putting its entire soundtrack online in one video. If you’re looking to jam out to some Palworld tunes, then hit the play button on the embed below.