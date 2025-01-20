Destiny 2 outlines new aspects, balance changes, and dungeon race for February’s Heresy episode

Destiny 2 is continuing to try to drum up excitement for its next major episode release despite lagging player counts and interest. Tuesday, February 4th, will see the Heresy episode go live to the shooter, and with it will be new aspects and balance adjustments.

The shooter’s weekly newsletter grants players a look at the three new subclass aspects that will be added for each of the game’s three classes, offers a rundown of balance changes being applied to existing subclass aspects, and talks up Heresy’s first dungeon release on February 7th known as Sundered Doctrine.

On the subject of that dungeon, its first day of opening will once again be host to a race just like 2024’s Vesper’s Host dungeon before it, only this time it will be for a world first clear instead of a three-way podium.