Destiny 2’s Revenant Act III update arrives to disgruntled players and tumbling Steam numbers

This week has brought a new content update to the looter shooter of Destiny 2, but if player sentiment is anything to go by, this patch is not bringing joy. Revenant Act III is now available, adding some more narrative, a new exotic Kell’s Fall mission to earn the Slayer’s Fang exotic shotgun along with two new legendary weapons.

The update lands at one of the game’s lowest points in terms of general interest and player headcount: While player numbers sit at over 20K on Steam, they’ve also sunk to new lows in comparison to other updates like Into the Light and the previous two Revenant episodes, representing a 90% drop in seven months’ worth of updates on the platform.



Meanwhile, player comments on the new trailer savage Bungie and overall reaction to the new act on Twitter and Reddit call out how regular players can very easily get their new goodies, complain about a boring and uninteresting story, or otherwise express general disinterest in the game entirely. “This is the first Tuesday for a release where I didn’t log in. And I feel nothing, which tells me I won’t be back for a while,” laments one player.

In tangential Destiny news, the first game in the series weirdly got a holiday update last week that engaged the Dawning event within the Tower. Players assume that this was an automatic update for a long abandoned event, and though Bungie still keeps the game’s shooters online, having some new holiday stuff appear certainly caught many by surprise.