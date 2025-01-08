World of Warcraft’s Undermine update is up on the test server – let the datamining begin

If you’ve long waited to go to the Goblin capital in World of Warcraft, your chance is now here. Not on the live game just yet, but the Undermine(d) patch is now up on the game’s test servers, and that means it’s time to head into Undermine. Yes, that will ultimately mean that players will be going on a raid into Gallywix’s personal estate, but there’s also a new dungeon (Operation: Floodgate) as well as two new Delves (Side Street Sluice and Excavation Site 9) to challenge players of all types.

The city also has new cars that players can customize from color to performance, zipping along the city streets far faster than any mere ground mount. And yes, of course there are races you can take part in that involve driving those streets. We’re not savages here. If you’d prefer to see all of this summarized in video form, jump on past the cut, but either way you can fire up the test server and get to the goblin city fun as soon as you’d like.