Final Fantasy XIV prepares another Valentione’s Day celebration alongside a new fashion collab

Once again, it is time for love in the air in Final Fantasy XIV, or it will be when the Valentione’s Day event rolls around on February 3rd. And this time your reward is a bouquet of roses, which you can in turn present via emote to whomever you want. If you’ve ever longed to fling roses at a fellow party members, your ship is soon coming in. Look, we’ve been doing this for a decade now; there are only so many clever different ways to tell people that you love them. At least we aren’t getting the “Lying In Bed Watching Netflix Numbly While Blandly Saying You Guess It’s Valentine’s Day” emote yet.

Yet.

FFXIV is also starting a new collaboration with clothing label BlackMilk which include new catuar dress patterns, a dress including lace patterns with the job icons, a mothercrystal t-shirt, and a minidress covered in the map of the world. If you want to be fashionable and show off your devotion to the critically acclaimed MMORPG and so forth, here are your options. And last but not least, we’ve been promised that there will be news on January 31st regarding the Crystalline Conflict Community Cup, so if you enjoy competitive PvP, that’s a thing too.