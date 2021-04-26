Star Wars: The Old Republic to launch update 6.3, The Dark Descent, on April 27

Earlier today, we made a snarky joke about how the next Star Wars: The Old Republic patch has had plenty of its content teased but not yet gotten a hard release date. It turns out that we should have waited just a little bit longer, because the release date for patch 6.3 has just been revealed as April 27th. Yes, that’s tomorrow. Hope you’re finishing up preparation for the patch today, then!it’s time to get hype for tomorrow.
Game Update 6.3 'The Dark Descent' launches April 27th, 2021! With the aid of some of your faction’s greatest fighters, visit the lost ruins of the Jedi Enclave on Dantooine in pursuit of one of the galaxy’s most formidable foes – Darth Malgus!https://t.co/TjkRi1hZC5
— The Old Republic (@SWTOR) April 26, 2021
Source: Twitter
I really need to find the time to catch up on this game. I haven’t played since I finished KotET. Getting the returning character spoiled for me (and the identity of a certain traitor) kind of deflated my enthusiasm. Glad it’s still truckin’ along.