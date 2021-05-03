Destiny 2 discusses the Vault of Glass raid launch and weapon changes, confirms collection of transmog feedback

The usual weekly newsletter for Destiny 2 has a number of nuggets for players to chew on in anticipation of the game’s next season. The post opens with confirmation that the classic Vault of Glass raid from the first game will arrive to Destiny 2 on Saturday, May 22nd, at 1:00 p.m. EDT, with the usual world first race shenanigans to look forward to, and then moves on to discuss weapon balance changes to heavy weapons, weapon archetypes, perks, and mods with the next season.
What the post doesn’t cover is the draconian transmog system that demands huge investments of time to customize characters; that was addressed in a somewhat terse Twitter reply to a fan that reads, “We’re collecting and passing along all of the feedback you’re giving us on Armor Synthesis. Consider this acknowledgement if you haven’t seen it previously from our Community Managers.”
Well, excuuuuuse me, princess.
Do they like…still not have a centralized hub that tracks dev/CM comments from socials and whatnot since moist seem to comment across a variety of different channels? I feel like this was a big issue back when I was playing around launch/first few expansions…and I guess it’s still a problem?
Oh well, at least they’re collecting feedback that everyone hates their obviously terribly designed, pointlessly convoluted cosmetic system. Not sure why they had to look outside the studio but hey, maybe they needed the opinions of people who actually play MMO’s : | : | : |
My shade for Bungie knows no end.