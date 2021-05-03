Destiny 2 discusses the Vault of Glass raid launch and weapon changes, confirms collection of transmog feedback

The usual weekly newsletter for Destiny 2 has a number of nuggets for players to chew on in anticipation of the game’s next season. The post opens with confirmation that the classic Vault of Glass raid from the first game will arrive to Destiny 2 on Saturday, May 22nd, at 1:00 p.m. EDT, with the usual world first race shenanigans to look forward to, and then moves on to discuss weapon balance changes to heavy weapons, weapon archetypes, perks, and mods with the next season.

What the post doesn’t cover is the draconian transmog system that demands huge investments of time to customize characters; that was addressed in a somewhat terse Twitter reply to a fan that reads, “We’re collecting and passing along all of the feedback you’re giving us on Armor Synthesis. Consider this acknowledgement if you haven’t seen it previously from our Community Managers.”

Well, excuuuuuse me, princess.