The MOP Up: Valorant fights against the smurf invasion

What is Valorant doing to fix its matchmaking? The studio explains its system in a community Q&A session, in particular addressing the problem of “smurfs” in the game.

“Combating smurfing is not only about punishment, it’s also about making Valorant more accessible so those without bad intentions no longer feel the need to smurf. Once we are at a point where we feel comfortable with the solution we have in place and feel like we have mitigated these reasons, that’s when we will be able to put a foot down on the remaining folks—potentially booting them from our game.”

Lots of card changes were made to Hearthstone, so check out the list and make sure you stay up on the meta!

MU Archangel launched on Android and iOS in Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, and the Philippines this past May 13th. This is a mobile spin-off of MU Online.

Phantasy Star Online 2’s May 12th patch activated a couple of events, brought a handful of campaigns to bear, and challenged players to the Twisted with Hatred urgent quest.

PlanetSide 2 followed up its huge Containment update with a smaller patch to fix the broken parts.

Netease signed a partnership with 11 Bit Studios to publish Frostpunk on mobile devices.

Valorant brought back its Replication mode for a limited time.

The upcoming Starbase is working on first-person animations. Cool!

MMO Culture is reporting that NCsoft is launching Trickster M in South Korea on May 20th. Check out the trailer:

