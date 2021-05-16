The MOP Up: Valorant fights against the smurf invasion

What is Valorant doing to fix its matchmaking? The studio explains its system in a community Q&A session, in particular addressing the problem of “smurfs” in the game.
“Combating smurfing is not only about punishment, it’s also about making Valorant more accessible so those without bad intentions no longer feel the need to smurf. Once we are at a point where we feel comfortable with the solution we have in place and feel like we have mitigated these reasons, that’s when we will be able to put a foot down on the remaining folks—potentially booting them from our game.”
And this is just the beginning of the rest of the news! Read on for a roundup of other smaller MMO news stories and videos from this past week in this edition of The MOP Up (and if you don’t see a news story that we should have covered, drop us a tip)!
Lots of card changes were made to Hearthstone, so check out the list and make sure you stay up on the meta!
MU Archangel launched on Android and iOS in Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, and the Philippines this past May 13th. This is a mobile spin-off of MU Online.
Phantasy Star Online 2’s May 12th patch activated a couple of events, brought a handful of campaigns to bear, and challenged players to the Twisted with Hatred urgent quest.
PlanetSide 2 followed up its huge Containment update with a smaller patch to fix the broken parts.
Netease signed a partnership with 11 Bit Studios to publish Frostpunk on mobile devices.
Valorant brought back its Replication mode for a limited time.
The upcoming Starbase is working on first-person animations. Cool!
MMO Culture is reporting that NCsoft is launching Trickster M in South Korea on May 20th. Check out the trailer:
As far as I can tell, smurfing is, in large part, due to players having more fun when they win. Sometimes way more fun. So they throw away their progression in order to fight less experienced players and win more. I can’t see a way to reduce, much less solve, this issue unless losing is somehow made as enjoyable as winning.
I would imagine they would solve it primarily by banning anyone who uses the same hardware/ip addresses (something you imagine they have very relevant access to via their rootkit level anticheat) to ban anyone playing on multiple accounts. Of course that will lead to lots of claims of multiple household accounts sharing the same devices so it depends on how strict they want to be on it.
Playing out of your bracket isn’t always about just getting a good rush out of winning. Sometimes it can simply be to play without pressure or stress that normally comes from upper brackets. Like the higher you get, the more “sweaty” it gets and if you don’t play using full meta loadout comps and meta strategies you just straight up lose. Playing around on a smurf account lets you “fuck around” on off characters, off metas, or just not stress whether or not you win or lose.