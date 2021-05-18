World of Warcraft: Classic launches The Burning Crusade pre-patch today

Today’s the day for WoW Classic players to start leveling their Blood Elves and Draenei because the game’s pre-patch ahead of The Burning Crusade is going live today. That means the two new races are available for players to make and play, along with all of the talent and mechanical changes going live, with two weeks remaining until the actual experience of The Burning Crusade is live on the game’s servers. So get in there and start enjoying the new classic features!
Well, assuming that you have your character moving forward into the game’s first expansion rather than staying behind in the vintage Classic experience, since you’ll also need to make that choice upon logging into your characters in WoW Classic. So that’s another new feature being added with the pre-patch. It’s a pretty significant one, even. Many new old-fashioned experiences all around!
I’ll be there leveling up a BELF for a bit. Hopefully, the server will have a Blood Elf guild going. Racial themed guilds are quite fun and usually lend to some good RP for the whole server.
I’m also taking advantage of the 15% decrease in experience needed to level and the questing bonuses that come with it. My druid is low 40’s and still has a bit to go before the portal opens. I’m either gonna have to no-life it for the next few weeks or wait til mid-June to truly appreciate the expansion.
I’ve seen people say they are surprised how little buzz this is getting compared to classic and in turn i wonder why they are surprised. Classic, along with being the original big deal experience all over again, was 60 levels of content blizzard removed from the retail game entirely over a decade ago. Outside of the Kara changes TBC’s content is still there in game but nobody wants to play it anymore and skipped it even before Chromie Time was a thing. Its ten levels of content thats halfway between the original style and the wrath to warlords era style of WoW so its going to feel pretty iffy to some players and probably not last as long and i think thats why theres less “bros.. home…” posts doing the rounds this time. Revisiting your first steps in Azeroth was a novelty. Retreading stuff that still exists in retail today has less of an allure or promise of a long shelf life.
I mean lets be honest thats probably why blizzards doing the Elite Nether Whale Pass™ right? Milk em in the first couple of months as for most its not going to have much of a shelf life when every raid gets cleared the day it opens. What are they going to do? sub to farm netherflight eggs all over again? after the hot mess of classics aq stuff? i think the far smaller amount of content and wow classics unforeseen shitshows is leaving people far less excited.