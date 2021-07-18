MMO Week in Review: Elyria, Camelot, and Crowfall shenanigans

‘Twas the battle of the crowdfunded MMOs this week, and not really the good kind, as it all comes down to transparency one way or another. Chronicles of Elyria, for example, locked down its Reddit, passive-aggressively changed its NDA, and committed to crypto trades for its land, while Camelot Unchained rebutted suggestions that its studio was in financial trouble but continued evading inquiries on refunds and the state of the games. And Crowfall? Well, after saying its marketing ramp-up was still coming, it stealth-nerfed the API so players can no longer gauge the active playerbase count. It’s been… messy.

