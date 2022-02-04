Betawatch: Fractured Online kicks off another alpha weekend

You can get your test on in Fractured Online this weekend, as the game is offering another testing weekend for people to jump in and see what the game is all about. And hopefully then you’ll like it, and want more, and tell your friends, and then there are a few intermediate steps but the developers all get to go to a big farm and pet the rabbits. Yep, that’s what all MMO developers want to do, pet rabbits. Industry secret there.
Other beta news is not about rabbits:
- Star Citizen has changed its roadmap again because all of you big meanie meanheads in the community thought that when something was on the roadmap it was actually planned in some way. That’s not even facetious.
- Profane has some big manatees that are going to smash things. Again, astonishingly, this is not being facetious.
- Embers Adrift is planning a launch this year as well as a beta and NDA drop on March 1st. That one is also not facetious, although it reads as less comically exaggerated compared to its predecessors.
- The Cycle planned out the next leg of its beta for March 10.
- Lastly, with Lost Ark a week away, let’s go into some voice acting. Again, not facetious!
Our full list of games in testing just below is also not facetious. It’s right there, you can check it out yourself! And if something skipped into a new test phase without us noticing, you can let us know in the comments. Then we’ll let you pet some rabbits. (All right, that part might have been facetious.)
As always, we consider an MMO to be in open testing if it features free, public signups and will server wipe prior to launch. An MMO is marked in closed testing if it’s running a private test phase that cannot freely be accessed by the general public; it’s usually under NDA as well. Early access and crowdfunded MMOs whose tests we deem legitimate will be included. So-called “open beta” soft-launch MMOs with cash shops, no sign of launch in the west, or limited interest for our readers will not be listed; we also do not list expansions, with occasional exceptions.
Arcfall: Pre-alpha
Ashes of Creation: Alpha one
Blankos Block Party: Early access
Book of Travels: Early access
Camelot Unchained: Closed beta one
Children of Ur: Open alpha, further development merged with Eleven
Chronicles of Elyria: Pre-alpha, again
Cinderstone Online: Closed Beta
City of Titans: Alpha
Corepunk: Closed alpha
Craftopia: Early access
Dark and Light: Early access
Dreamworld: Pre-alpha
Dual Universe: Paid beta
ECO: Early access
Eleven: Closed alpha
Embers Adrift: Closed alpha
Enlisted: Beta
Fractured: Alpha
Frozen Flame: Closed beta
Genfanad: Alpha
Gloria Victis: Beta (early access) on Steam
Inferna: Early access
Kurtzpel: Closed beta
Line of Defense: Early access, removed from Steam
Lost Ark: Closed beta
Mortal Online 2: Closed beta, launching January 25th
Noah’s Heart: Beta
Occupy White Walls: Early access
Osiris: New Dawn: Open beta
Outlaws of the Old West: Early access
Pantheon: Backer pre-alpha
Project Genom: Closed alpha, servers offline for restructuring with SpatialOS
Project Gorgon: Early access beta
Prosperous Universe: Early access
Ravendawn: Alpha
Rise Online: Open alpha
SamuTale: Closed alpha
Ship of Heroes: Beta testing
Skydome: Closed beta
Star Citizen: Backer alpha
Starbase: Early access open alpha
Temtem: Early access
The Black Death: Early access alpha
The Cycle: Closed beta, beta planned for March 10
The Repopulation: Early access alpha
TitanReach: Development reactivated but offline
Valiance Online: Closed beta
Wild Terra 2: Early access