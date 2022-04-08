Betawatch: Fractured Online’s closed beta has launched

Mm, who doesn’t like some good old-fashioned traditional closed beta testing? It tastes like nostalgia and actual progress toward launch. And also just a hint of marinara. We got a chance to scope out the content and talk about what comes next for Fractured Online, so if you’re curious about that you can take a look at our interview. Delicious!
I promise, there’s no more food in this list, just other important pieces of beta news:
- The Wagadu Chronicles is steadily moving through testing, and it’s showing off its features in a new trailer. Alpha testing, ho!
- When we first heard about Bellatores, Chris and I talked about how it sounded like a local terrible Italian restaurant. But it’s not; it’s actually a new MMO in UE5!
- Speaking of new MMORPGs, want something that overlaps “hardcore” and “mobile” and “from NetEase?” Let us introduce you to DarkBind!
- Last but not least, Dual Universe is extending its test server testing for its Athena update along with introducing a new tutorial for new players.
See, you were promised no more food discussion and that’s exactly what you got. What more could you want? Perhaps you want a full rundown of our games in testing, which we offer just below here in another list. Like always, you can let us know if something slipped into another test phase without us noticing down in the comments.
As always, we consider an MMO to be in open testing if it features free, public signups and will server wipe prior to launch. An MMO is marked in closed testing if it’s running a private test phase that cannot freely be accessed by the general public; it’s usually under NDA as well. Early access and crowdfunded MMOs whose tests we deem legitimate will be included. So-called “open beta” soft-launch MMOs with cash shops, no sign of launch in the west, or limited interest for our readers will not be listed, nor will games that are NFT/blockchain scams; we also do not list expansions, with occasional exceptions.
Arcfall: Pre-alpha
Ashes of Creation: Alpha one
Book of Travels: Early access
Camelot Unchained: Closed beta one
Children of Ur: Open alpha, further development merged with Eleven
Chronicles of Elyria: Pre-alpha, again
Cinderstone Online: Closed Beta
City of Titans: Alpha
Corepunk: Closed alpha
Craftopia: Early access
The Cycle: Closed beta
Dark and Light: Early access
Darkbind: Closed beta
Dreamworld: Pre-alpha
Dual Universe: Paid beta
ECO: Early access
Eleven: Closed alpha
Embers Adrift: Backer beta
Enlisted: Beta
Fractured: Closed beta
Frozen Flame: Closed beta
Genfanad: Alpha
Gloria Victis: Beta (early access) on Steam
Ilysia: Alpha two
Inferna: Early access
Kurtzpel: Closed beta
Line of Defense: Early access, removed from Steam
Noah’s Heart: Beta
Occupy White Walls: Early access
Osiris: New Dawn: Open beta
Outlaws of the Old West: Early access
Pantheon: Backer pre-alpha
Project Genom: Closed alpha, servers offline for restructuring with SpatialOS
Project Gorgon: Early access beta
Prosperous Universe: Early access
Ravendawn: Alpha
Rise Online: Open alpha
SamuTale: Closed alpha
Ship of Heroes: Beta testing
Skydome: Closed beta
Star Citizen: Backer alpha
Starbase: Early access open alpha
Temtem: Early access
The Black Death: Early access alpha
The Repopulation: Early access alpha
The Wagadu Chronicles: Alpha testing
V Rising: Closed beta
Valiance Online: Closed beta
Wild Terra 2: Early access