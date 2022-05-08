MMO Week in Review: Spreadsheets in space in spreadsheets

EVE Fanfest announced one hell of a meme-made-real for fans this weekend with the revelation that it’s teaming up with Microsoft for Excel integrations specifically for EVE Online. We also learned that CCP’s latest EVE-flavored FPS is still in production.

Meanwhile, Activision-Blizzard got smacked with another lawsuit and announced Warcraft Arclight Rumble, Star Citizen is rumpling your bedsheets, Jack Emmert left Daybreak’s Marvel MMO to head up a new outfit for NetEase, and Path of Exile announced its Sentinel league.

