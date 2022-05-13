Betawatch: Wrath of the Lich King Classic’s beta approaches this summer

Picture this: The World of Warcraft team is crouched together in a dark room. Somewhere in the distance, you hear wolves howling. There is only moonlight illuminating the room through a narrow, slatted window. “Wrath of the Lich King Classic is coming,” whispers Holly Longdale in an effort to raise the team’s spirits. “It’s coming, and everyone will validate our decision to omit part of the game, and it’ll bring food, and water, and bedding, and massive commercial success!” Her utterances are met by silence until another wolf howls.
- Embers Adrift wanted players to break the game’s servers. The game’s servers were not broken. The developers are a little sad about that. We understand.
- Nightingale has talked up its lore a bit more to prospective players, and it promises that more information is coming in the near future. We understand.
- Are you excited for a wide-scale wipe in Atlas? The developers want you to be and they’re trying to hype you up for it when it happens. We understand.
- Last but not least, Shadow’s Kiss is planning a targeted closed beta and has some alpha footage for you to admire. We… understand? There’s not much to understand there.
Ah, well, let’s just skip on down to the list below wherein we keep our full list of games currently in testing. As always, if something skipped test phases without us noticing, we ask you to let us know down in the comments. You understand.
As always, we consider an MMO to be in open testing if it features free, public signups and will server wipe prior to launch. An MMO is marked in closed testing if it’s running a private test phase that cannot freely be accessed by the general public; it’s usually under NDA as well. Early access and crowdfunded MMOs whose tests we deem legitimate will be included. So-called “open beta” soft-launch MMOs with cash shops, no sign of launch in the west, or limited interest for our readers will not be listed, nor will games that are NFT/blockchain scams; we also do not list expansions, with occasional exceptions.
Arcfall: Pre-alpha
Ashes of Creation: Alpha one
Book of Travels: Early access
Camelot Unchained: Closed beta one
Children of Ur: Open alpha, further development merged with Eleven
Chronicles of Elyria: Pre-alpha, again
Cinderstone Online: Closed Beta
City of Titans: Alpha
Corepunk: Closed alpha
Craftopia: Early access
Dark and Light: Early access
Darkbind: Closed beta
Dreamworld: Pre-alpha
Dual Universe: Paid beta
Dysterra: Closed beta until May 17th
ECO: Early access
Eleven: Closed alpha
Embers Adrift: Backer beta
Enlisted: Beta
Fractured: Closed beta
Frozen Flame: Closed beta
Genfanad: Alpha
Gloria Victis: Beta (early access) on Steam
Ilysia: Alpha two
Inferna: Early access
Kurtzpel: Closed beta
Line of Defense: Early access, removed from Steam
Noah’s Heart: Beta
Mad World: Alpha
Occupy White Walls: Early access
Osiris: New Dawn: Open beta
Outlaws of the Old West: Early access
Overwatch 2: Closed PvP beta
Pantheon: Backer pre-alpha
Project Genom: Closed alpha, servers offline for restructuring with SpatialOS
Project Gorgon: Early access beta
Prosperous Universe: Early access
Ravendawn: Alpha
Rise Online: Open alpha
SamuTale: Closed alpha
Ship of Heroes: Beta testing
Skydome: Closed beta
Star Citizen: Backer alpha
Starbase: Early access open alpha
Temtem: Early access
The Black Death: Early access alpha
The Cycle: Closed beta
The Repopulation: Early access alpha
V Rising: Closed beta, early access on May 17th
Valiance Online: Closed beta
The Wagadu Chronicles: Alpha one
Wild Terra 2: Early access