Final Fantasy XIV plans for the Make It Rain campaign while explaining its PvP balance mistake

The team behind PvP balancing in Final Fantasy XIV made a mistake, and producer and director Naoki Yoshida is owning up to it in the latest dispatch on the official site. Yoshida explains that the way FFXIV balances things requires lead time and forward planning, and unfortunately Black Mage had been flagged for being in need of improvement before testing made it clear Black Mage was in a fine place. The job is going to be getting tuned back down when patch 6.15 releases on June 7th, and the walkthrough of how the designers make changes to balance should be valuable to fans across the board.

