Diablo III’s Season 27 will let players craft the perfect gear (literally)

Getting the weapon with the right stats that are perfect for your class in Diablo III is looking to get a whole lot easier with the launch of the next update. Season 27, which is heading to the PTR on Tuesday, July 12th, will introduce a new consumable item that will let players craft the perfect weapon or armor in a rather literal sense.

The consumable in question is known as an Angelic Crucible, and using the item will let players “sanctify” any legendary item, reforging it to have perfect ancient-level stats on all affixes while also preserving the item’s legendary power, as well as granting classes one of three random powers specific to each class. These powers include Barbarian’s Whirlwind drawing in and holding all enemies within a 25 yard radius, making the Demon Hunter’s Cluster Arrow turn into a ray of light, and allowing Wizards to cast 20 Magic Missiles at once.



“With the Lords of Hell Season, we explored what Nephalem would do if they possessed the powers of Hell. This season we invite players to witness what Nephalem can accomplish with the powers of Heaven,” the post explains.

Other updates in the new season include opening up adventure mode to all accounts by default, closing uber boss realms 60 seconds after the uber bosses have been defeated, and slashing the XP earnings from completing an echoing nightmare by 83%, along with other item changes and bug fixes. The PTR session will run for 16 days; patch notes and instructions on how to join in await in the announcement post.