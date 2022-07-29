Betawatch: Path of Titans stomps into closed beta

We told you before it happened, but the multiplatform multiplayer survival game Path of Titans is now officially in closed beta for most major platforms, with Nintendo Switch planned for later this summer while basically everything else from mobile to PC to consoles is in testing. The pros include extensive customization, modding support, and the fact that you get to be a dinosaur. Cons include that these dinosaurs should have feathers, so the final score is 0/10. Get on board with science already.

The list of other beta news does not have feathers, but no science indicates it should, either:

I said there were no feathers, not that there would be no song references. Song references are eternal. Also eternal is our list of games in testing, and for some games that’s because beta lasts a really long time. Other games just quietly slip into a launch state without us noticing, in which case we ask you to let us know about that down in the comments. You can put a feather in your cap if you do so.

As always, we consider an MMO to be in open testing if it features free, public signups and will server wipe prior to launch. An MMO is marked in closed testing if it’s running a private test phase that cannot freely be accessed by the general public; it’s usually under NDA as well. Early access and crowdfunded MMOs whose tests we deem legitimate will be included. So-called “open beta” soft-launch MMOs with cash shops, no sign of launch in the west, or limited interest for our readers will not be listed, nor will games that are NFT/blockchain scams; we also do not list expansions, with occasional exceptions.

Aero Tales Online: Early access (August)

Arcfall: Pre-alpha

Age of Water: Beta

Ashes of Creation: Alpha one

Book of Travels: Early access

Camelot Unchained: Closed beta one

Children of Ur: Open alpha, further development merged with Eleven

Chronicles of Elyria: Pre-alpha, again

Cinderstone Online: Closed Beta

City of Titans: Alpha

Corepunk: Closed alpha

Craftopia: Early access

The Cycle: Closed beta

Dark and Light: Early access

Darkbind: Closed beta

Dreamworld: Pre-alpha

Dual Universe: Paid beta

ECO: Early access

Eleven: Closed alpha

Embers Adrift: Backer beta

Enlisted: Beta

Fractured: Closed beta

Frozen Flame: Closed beta

Galahad 3093: Open beta

Genfanad: Alpha

Gloria Victis: Beta (early access) on Steam

Ilysia: Alpha two

Inferna: Early access

Kurtzpel: Closed beta

Last Oasis: Early access

Line of Defense: Early access, removed from Steam

Noah’s Heart: Beta

Mad World: Alpha

Marvel Snap: Beta

Osiris: New Dawn: Open beta

Outlaws of the Old West: Early access

Overwatch 2: Closed PvP beta

Palia: Closed alpha

Pantheon: Backer pre-alpha

Project Genom: Closed alpha, servers offline for restructuring with SpatialOS

Project Gorgon: Early access beta

Prosperous Universe: Early access

Ravendawn: Alpha

Rise Online: Open alpha

SamuTale: Closed alpha

Seed: Alpha

Ship of Heroes: Beta testing

Skydome: Closed beta

Star Citizen: Backer alpha

Starbase: Early access open alpha

Temtem: Early access, launching on September 6th

The Black Death: Early access alpha

The Cycle: Closed beta

The Repopulation: Early access alpha

V Rising: Early access

Valiance Online: Closed beta

The Wagadu Chronicles: Alpha one

Wild Terra 2: Early access

