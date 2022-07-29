Betawatch: Path of Titans stomps into closed beta

We told you before it happened, but the multiplatform multiplayer survival game Path of Titans is now officially in closed beta for most major platforms, with Nintendo Switch planned for later this summer while basically everything else from mobile to PC to consoles is in testing. The pros include extensive customization, modding support, and the fact that you get to be a dinosaur. Cons include that these dinosaurs should have feathers, so the final score is 0/10. Get on board with science already.
The list of other beta news does not have feathers, but no science indicates it should, either:
- Not sold on the challenging environment of Embers Adrift? Maybe 60 seconds will change your mind. That’s the hope with this quick pitch, at least.
- Star Citizen is working on increasing the “massive” part of that “massively multiplayer” game with its next alpha.
- Palia has brought in its next alpha test phase with rain. You bless the rains down in Palia. Yes, I am aware that’s not a place name. Are you aware I don’t care?
- It’s the final beta for Galahad 3093 with launch planned for September 1st, so get in there and get to testing some mech shooting. Why not, right?
I said there were no feathers, not that there would be no song references. Song references are eternal. Also eternal is our list of games in testing, and for some games that’s because beta lasts a really long time. Other games just quietly slip into a launch state without us noticing, in which case we ask you to let us know about that down in the comments. You can put a feather in your cap if you do so.
Aero Tales Online: Early access (August)
Arcfall: Pre-alpha
Age of Water: Beta
Ashes of Creation: Alpha one
Book of Travels: Early access
Camelot Unchained: Closed beta one
Children of Ur: Open alpha, further development merged with Eleven
Chronicles of Elyria: Pre-alpha, again
Cinderstone Online: Closed Beta
City of Titans: Alpha
Corepunk: Closed alpha
Craftopia: Early access
The Cycle: Closed beta
Dark and Light: Early access
Darkbind: Closed beta
Dreamworld: Pre-alpha
Dual Universe: Paid beta
ECO: Early access
Eleven: Closed alpha
Embers Adrift: Backer beta
Enlisted: Beta
Fractured: Closed beta
Frozen Flame: Closed beta
Galahad 3093: Open beta
Genfanad: Alpha
Gloria Victis: Beta (early access) on Steam
Ilysia: Alpha two
Inferna: Early access
Kurtzpel: Closed beta
Last Oasis: Early access
Line of Defense: Early access, removed from Steam
Noah’s Heart: Beta
Mad World: Alpha
Marvel Snap: Beta
Osiris: New Dawn: Open beta
Outlaws of the Old West: Early access
Overwatch 2: Closed PvP beta
Palia: Closed alpha
Pantheon: Backer pre-alpha
Project Genom: Closed alpha, servers offline for restructuring with SpatialOS
Project Gorgon: Early access beta
Prosperous Universe: Early access
Ravendawn: Alpha
Rise Online: Open alpha
SamuTale: Closed alpha
Seed: Alpha
Ship of Heroes: Beta testing
Skydome: Closed beta
Star Citizen: Backer alpha
Starbase: Early access open alpha
Temtem: Early access, launching on September 6th
The Black Death: Early access alpha
The Cycle: Closed beta
The Repopulation: Early access alpha
V Rising: Early access
Valiance Online: Closed beta
The Wagadu Chronicles: Alpha one
Wild Terra 2: Early access