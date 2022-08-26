Betawatch: EVE studio seeks testers for another shooter spinoff

CCP Games is forever in a cycle of trying to make fetch happen, huh? The developer is looking for veterans of DUST 514 to test out another first-person shooter spinoff from EVE Online because those spinoffs have worked so well in the past. You may also wish for references to castles and swamps.
And now that we’re done trying to make fetch happen, let’s make other beta news happen. We consistently make that happen.
- Cinderstone Online is planning an open beta on September 1st, which isn’t that far away and should provide a helpful dose of remembering that the game exists.
- Fractured Online wants everyone to try out the game ahead of its early access launch with a free-to-play weekend.
- Ravendawn wants autumn to be full of action, which in this particular case means beta testing and a new demo for all.
- Last but not least, pixely piratical adventure Arcane Waters is planning to pull out of port for premature permission to play (AKA “early access”) on November 15th.
Now, we entreat you to go ahead and check out the full list of games in testing just below. That is something we are still trying to make happen, and by “make happen” in this context I mean “just letting you know it’s there.” The comments are also there for you to share your beta-related thoughts or let us know if something slipped into a new test phase without us noticing. These things don’t happen every week, but they do happen.
As always, we consider an MMO to be in open testing if it features free, public signups and will server wipe prior to launch. An MMO is marked in closed testing if it’s running a private test phase that cannot freely be accessed by the general public; it’s usually under NDA as well. Early access and crowdfunded MMOs whose tests we deem legitimate will be included. So-called “open beta” soft-launch MMOs with cash shops, no sign of launch in the west, or limited interest for our readers will not be listed, nor will games that are NFT/blockchain scams; we also do not list expansions, with occasional exceptions.
Aero Tales Online: Early access
Arcfall: Pre-alpha
Age of Water: Beta
Ashes of Creation: Alpha one
Book of Travels: Early access
Camelot Unchained: Closed beta one
Children of Ur: Open alpha, further development merged with Eleven
Chronicles of Elyria: Pre-alpha, again
Cinderstone Online: Closed beta, open beta on September 1st
City of Titans: Alpha
Corepunk: Closed alpha
Craftopia: Early access
The Cycle: Closed beta
Dark and Light: Early access
Darkbind: Closed beta
Dreamworld: Pre-alpha
Dual Universe: Paid beta, launching September 27th
ECO: Early access
Eleven: Closed alpha
Embers Adrift: Backer beta
Enlisted: Beta
Fractured: Closed beta, early access on September 15th
Frozen Flame: Closed beta
Galahad 3093: Open beta
Genfanad: Alpha
Gloria Victis: Beta (early access) on Steam
Ilysia: Alpha two
Inferna: Early access
Kurtzpel: Closed beta
Last Oasis: Early access
Line of Defense: Early access, removed from Steam
Noah’s Heart: Beta
Mad World: Alpha
Marvel Snap: Beta
Osiris: New Dawn: Open beta
Outlaws of the Old West: Early access
Overwatch 2: Closed PvP beta
Palia: Closed alpha
Pantheon: Backer pre-alpha
Past Fate: Open alpha
Project Genom: Closed alpha, servers offline for restructuring with SpatialOS
Project Gorgon: Early access beta
Prosperous Universe: Early access
Ravendawn: Alpha
Rise Online: Open alpha
SamuTale: Closed alpha
Seed: Alpha
Ship of Heroes: Beta testing
Skydome: Closed beta
Star Citizen: Backer alpha
Starbase: Early access open alpha
Temtem: Early access, launching on September 6th
The Black Death: Early access alpha
The Repopulation: Early access alpha
V Rising: Early access
Valiance Online: Closed beta
The Wagadu Chronicles: Alpha one
Wild Terra 2: Early access