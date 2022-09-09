Betawatch: Temtem enters the launch waters

Farewell, Temtem. No, the game is not already shutting down or anything dire like that; it’s just being removed from our list because we this list covers games that are still in testing and Temtem is officially launched! To avoid any copyright strikes, it is strongly suggested that the full breadth of critters are caught by you.
Other beta news is coming at you, now:
- Fractured Online knows what players like: land rushes! Yes you do. Why are you shaking your head? You totally love land rushes, right? Please say yes.
- Overwatch 2 also knows what players like: locking new characters behind battle pass progression! You like that, right?
- Palia hopes that players like something super exciting that the developers aren’t talking about just yet, because that’s being teased as it wrapped up its second alpha.
- And last but not least, Chimeraland knows you like better localization and smoother power curves. The developers aren’t wrong. I do like those things.
Do you like lists of games in testing? If so, scrolling down is going to be fun times for you, as we have our list right there for everyone to peruse. If something jumped to another phase without us noticing, let us know in the comments; we certainly like that. Sometimes stuff slips our notice, we can’t pretend otherwise.
As always, we consider an MMO to be in open testing if it features free, public signups and will server wipe prior to launch. An MMO is marked in closed testing if it’s running a private test phase that cannot freely be accessed by the general public; it’s usually under NDA as well. Early access and crowdfunded MMOs whose tests we deem legitimate will be included. So-called “open beta” soft-launch MMOs with cash shops, no sign of launch in the west, or limited interest for our readers will not be listed, nor will games that are NFT/blockchain scams; we also do not list expansions, with occasional exceptions.
Aero Tales Online: Early access
Arcfall: Pre-alpha
Age of Water: Beta
Ashes of Creation: Alpha one
Book of Travels: Early access
Camelot Unchained: Closed beta one
Children of Ur: Open alpha, further development merged with Eleven
Chronicles of Elyria: Pre-alpha, again
Cinderstone Online: Closed beta
City of Titans: Alpha
Corepunk: Closed alpha
Craftopia: Early access
The Cycle: Closed beta
Dark and Light: Early access
Darkbind: Closed beta
Dreamworld: Pre-alpha
Dual Universe: Paid beta, launching September 27th
ECO: Early access
Eleven: Closed alpha
Embers Adrift: Backer beta
Enlisted: Beta
Fractured: Closed beta, early access on September 15th
Frozen Flame: Closed beta
Galahad 3093: Open beta
Genfanad: Alpha
Gloria Victis: Beta (early access) on Steam
Ilysia: Alpha two
Inferna: Early access
Kurtzpel: Closed beta
Last Oasis: Early access
Line of Defense: Early access, removed from Steam
Noah’s Heart: Beta
Mad World: Alpha, beta on September 15th
Marvel Snap: Beta
Osiris: New Dawn: Open beta
Outlaws of the Old West: Early access
Overwatch 2: Closed PvP beta
Palia: Closed alpha
Pantheon: Backer pre-alpha
Past Fate: Open alpha
Project Genom: Closed alpha, servers offline for restructuring with SpatialOS
Project Gorgon: Early access beta
Prosperous Universe: Early access
Ravendawn: Alpha
Rise Online: Open alpha
SamuTale: Closed alpha
Seed: Alpha
Ship of Heroes: Beta testing
Skydome: Closed beta
Star Citizen: Backer alpha
Starbase: Early access open alpha
The Black Death: Early access alpha
The Cycle: Closed beta
The Repopulation: Early access alpha
V Rising: Early access
Valiance Online: Closed beta
The Wagadu Chronicles: Alpha one
Wild Terra 2: Early access