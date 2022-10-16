MMO Week in Review: Embers Adrift vs. the hot messes of Elyria and Aria

This week in MMOs, we had a pile of bad news: Legends of Aria’s blockchain version changed its token and its name, and Chronicles of Elyria crowed over the dismissal of the lawsuit its backers had lodged against it – both stories that give MMO crowdfunding a bad name.

But in happier news, Embers Adrift, which once looked doomed after the drama that plagued it back when it was known as Saga of Lucimia, actually made it to launch.

Plus, Guild Wars 2 is going all out for Extra Life, Blade and Soul released Symphony of Destruction, and MOP’s Chris ran down the highlights of Star Citizen’s CitizenCon.

THIS WEEK’S TOP STORIES

THIS WEEK’S CASTS & STREAMS

