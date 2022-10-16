MMO Week in Review: Embers Adrift vs. the hot messes of Elyria and Aria

Bree Royce
This week in MMOs, we had a pile of bad news: Legends of Aria’s blockchain version changed its token and its name, and Chronicles of Elyria crowed over the dismissal of the lawsuit its backers had lodged against it – both stories that give MMO crowdfunding a bad name.

But in happier news, Embers Adrift, which once looked doomed after the drama that plagued it back when it was known as Saga of Lucimia, actually made it to launch.

Plus, Guild Wars 2 is going all out for Extra Life, Blade and Soul released Symphony of Destruction, and MOP’s Chris ran down the highlights of Star Citizen’s CitizenCon.

Read on to catch up with the very best of this week’s MMO news and opinions today as every Sunday (since 2010!) in Massively Overpowered’s Week in Review!

THIS WEEK’S TOP STORIES

THIS WEEK’S CASTS & STREAMS

Every week, get caught up on the MMO genre’s latest news and Massively OP’s best content in our MMO Week in Review! Want more roundups of content? Try Friday’s Betawatch for MMO testing highlights, Saturday’s Make My MMO for MMO crowdfunding updates, and Sunday’s The MOP Up, which mops up all the bits of news we didn’t cover anywhere else.
