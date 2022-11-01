Final Fantasy XIV patch 6.28 arrives with an assortment of damage buffs for various jobs

It’s a nice day today to be a Black Mage, or a Machinist, or a Warrior in Final Fantasy XIV. The game’s latest patch adds significant damage boosts to all of these jobs and more besides, although none of these boosts is a significant mechanical alteration to the playstyle you already use. But hey, if you felt like Xenoglossy was too gentle before or you longed for a boost to Wildfire and Heat Blast, now you’ve got just that. Even Reaper gets a bit of a buff, although mostly this is about Machinist and magical DPS jobs.

The patch also makes a number of PvP adjustments for job to coincide with the end of Season 3 and the start of Season 4 (don’t worry, the same series reward track is in place if you’re still working your way up those ranks). There are also a number of pieces of dungeon gear gaining the ability to be dyed, to boot. Check out the full patch notes ahead of logging in; it’s not a content patch, but it’s a pretty big rebalancing for PvE, PvP, and fashion-related gameplay. All of which are important.